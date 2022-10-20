Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 834 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 356.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

