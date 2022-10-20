Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.