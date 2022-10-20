Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

