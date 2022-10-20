Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $132.57 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

