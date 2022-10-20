Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

