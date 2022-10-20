Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,032 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.