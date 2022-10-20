Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $960.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $58.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $47,628.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,539 shares of company stock valued at $853,589. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

