US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $335.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.37 and a 200 day moving average of $381.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

