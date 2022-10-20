US Bancorp DE Sells 852 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Bio-Techne worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 4.2 %

TECH stock opened at $290.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.97 and a 200-day moving average of $354.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.