Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,278,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15,197.8% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 76,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:FLOT opened at $50.09 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.
