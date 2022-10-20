Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 157 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

