Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

