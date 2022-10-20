Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

