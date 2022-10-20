Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

