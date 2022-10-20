Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

DVN opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

