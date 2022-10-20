Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,115,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

