US Bancorp DE Has $15.61 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

