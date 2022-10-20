Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Exact Sciences worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

