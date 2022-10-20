US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.