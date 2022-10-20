iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 193,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 106,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.