Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of Graco worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 149,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

GGG opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

