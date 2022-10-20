US Bancorp DE Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDW opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

