US Bancorp DE Sells 22,548 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 23.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 36.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 33,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

