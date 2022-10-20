US Bancorp DE Sells 722 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

