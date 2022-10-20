US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.34% of nVent Electric worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

