US Bancorp DE Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

