SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 589.5% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

