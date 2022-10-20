US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $60,695,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $54,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $236.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

