US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $336.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.99 and a 200 day moving average of $365.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.