US Bancorp DE Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.