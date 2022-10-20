US Bancorp DE Buys 45,330 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USHY stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.