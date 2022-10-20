DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

DD opened at $54.10 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.