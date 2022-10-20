US Bancorp DE Sells 4,787 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

