US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 175,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

