US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

