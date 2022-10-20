US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.