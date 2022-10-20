US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 19,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 304,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

