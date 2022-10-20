Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

