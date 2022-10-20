US Bancorp DE Acquires 51,774 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,915.93.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

