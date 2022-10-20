Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 826 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

