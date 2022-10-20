US Bancorp DE Buys 15,747 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.51% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

