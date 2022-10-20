Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

BHP Group stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,915.93.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.