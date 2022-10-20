Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 700 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

