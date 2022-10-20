Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,870,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $106.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14.

