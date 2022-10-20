Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $181,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $593,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

