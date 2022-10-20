Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ENB opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

