Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.2% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $371.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

