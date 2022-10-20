Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

