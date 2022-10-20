Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 301 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.26 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

