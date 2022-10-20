New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

